Thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes, hundreds of houses have been flooded, roads and schools have been shut and buses and trains have been disrupted across the town.

Six severe ‘danger to life’ flood warnings are still in place and the rivers has reached record levels after more than month’s worth of rain fell in less than 24 hours.

Doncaster has been submerged by the floods. Photo: Tom Maddick/SWNS

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And this photo shows just how much of the town is underwater.

Taken from Bentley and looking towards Wheatley, it shows how land to the left of Wheatley Hall Road has been deluged from the Don.