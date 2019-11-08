Dramatic photograph that shows extent of flooding in Doncaster
This dramatic photograph shows the full extent of flooding in Doncaster after the River Don burst its banks.
Thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes, hundreds of houses have been flooded, roads and schools have been shut and buses and trains have been disrupted across the town.
Six severe ‘danger to life’ flood warnings are still in place and the rivers has reached record levels after more than month’s worth of rain fell in less than 24 hours.
And this photo shows just how much of the town is underwater.
Taken from Bentley and looking towards Wheatley, it shows how land to the left of Wheatley Hall Road has been deluged from the Don.
Conisbrough, Sprotbrough, Kirk Sandall, Long Sandall, Fishlake, Bentley, Scawthorpe and dozens of other places have been flooded with settlements in Rotherham and Sheffield also suffering in the floods, which are being compared to the disaster of 2007.