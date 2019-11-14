Doncaster's 'forgotten' flood victims: Call goes out to help Clay Lane residents

Clay Lane was one of several areas of Doncaster deluged in last week's downpours – but residents of the estate say the area has been forgotten about during the floods crisis.

People living in Jefferson Avenue and Wilberforce Road were the worst hit and now a cafe on the Wheatley area estate has put out an appeal for cleaning and decorating equipment to help those affected.

Jefferson Avenue in Clay Lane has flooded several times in recent years.

Laura Hardy, owner of Tommy’s Cafe in Livingstone Avenue said in a Facebook post: “Please can people not say Clay lane was not flooded.

“You haven't seen what I have today and for the last week.

“Elderly people crying in their gardens everything ruined. Taking a hot sandwich brought them to even more tears. Clay Lane does need help!”

The cafe is asking for items such as paint and plaster, internal doors and can be cleaning products and equipment.

Items can be dropped off at the cafe beweteen 10am – 2pm.

Meanwhile, a fundraising concert has been organised to raise cash for flood victims in Doncaster.

Doncaster based club band, The Patriots, will be performing at Edenthorpe Park Social Club (Waggies) on November 22 from 7.30pm.