Shocked motorists spotted the man ‘enjoying himself’ by ‘writhing up and down’ against the road bollard in Armthorpe Road last month.

But the yellow and blue directional marker near the roundabout with Sandringham Road has now been destroyed in an apparent road smash.

The bollard appears to have been destroyed in a road accident.

The bollard has been smashed off its pedestal with broken car debris scattered around its base.

A reader who spotted the damage told the Free Press: “It appears that the bollard that a man had sex with has been killed.”

Last month, a shocked motorist spotted the man ‘writhing up and down’ as he made his way.

The driver, who declined to be named, said: “I thought this guy was just waiting to cross the road, but as I got closer, I could see he was rubbing up against the bollard, writhing up and down on it.

“He was fully dressed but he seemed oblivious to the fact that he was in the middle of a busy street.

“I don’t know if he was drunk or something, but he certainly seemed to be enjoying himself!”

He added: “I couldn’t get a proper look at the guy’s face as I slowed down, he just seemed lost in his own world, humping this bollard.