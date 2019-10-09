Man seen having sex with road traffic bollard in busy Doncaster street
A man has apparently been spotted having sex with a traffic bollard in a busy Doncaster road.
A shocked motorist spotted the man ‘writhing up and down’ on the road bollard on Armthorpe Road as he made his way home earlier this week.
The driver, who has declined to be named, said: “I thought this guy was just waiting to cross the road, but as I got closer, I could see he was rubbing up against the bollard, writhing up and down on it.
“He was fully dressed but he seemed oblivious to the fact that he was in the middle of a busy street.
“I don’t know if he was drunk or something, but he certainly seemed to be enjoying himself!”
The motorist witnessed the bizarre scene near to the roundabout with Sandringham Road in Intake and Armthorpe Road on Monday night at around 10.45pm.
The bollard in question was a yellow and blue illuminated directional marker on approach to the roundabout.
He added: “I couldn’t get a proper look at the guy’s face as I slowed down, he just seemed lost in his own world, humping this bollard.
“There was no-one else around. I’ve no idea what it was all about.”