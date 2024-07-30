Doncaster takeaway receives a one food hygiene rating meaning some improvements are necessary

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 30th Jul 2024, 14:42 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following ratings have been given to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 2: Coppa Bar and Eatery at Unit 2, Plantation Road, Balby, Doncaster; rated on June 20

• Rated 4: The Sportsman, at Armthorpe Road, Wheatley Hills, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 21.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Doncaster’s establishments.

And four ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Subway at Unit 2, Barnsley Road, Scawsby, Doncaster; rated on May 8

• Rated 5: Subway at Thorne Road, Edenthorpe, Doncaster; rated on March 18

• Rated 5: Subway at Unit 1, White Rose Retail Centre, White Rose Way, Hyde Park; rated on February 23

• Rated 1: Em's Takeaway at 79 Abbey Road, Dunscroft, Doncaster; rated on June 20

In the restaurant, cafe or canteen category:

• Rated 4: Inspired Day Care Services, a at Inspired House, Chequer Road, Hyde Park, Doncaster: rated on June 21.

