Doncaster takeaway receives a one food hygiene rating meaning some improvements are necessary

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following ratings have been given to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 2: Coppa Bar and Eatery at Unit 2, Plantation Road, Balby, Doncaster; rated on June 20

• Rated 4: The Sportsman, at Armthorpe Road, Wheatley Hills, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 21.

And four ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Subway at Unit 2, Barnsley Road, Scawsby, Doncaster; rated on May 8

• Rated 5: Subway at Thorne Road, Edenthorpe, Doncaster; rated on March 18

• Rated 5: Subway at Unit 1, White Rose Retail Centre, White Rose Way, Hyde Park; rated on February 23

• Rated 1: Em's Takeaway at 79 Abbey Road, Dunscroft, Doncaster; rated on June 20

In the restaurant, cafe or canteen category: