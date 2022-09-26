Doncaster Sheffield Airport: 'Shameful, disgusting, vile:' Public react to Peel closure
Doncaster Sheffield Airport owners Peel have come under fierce criticism from members of the public after bosses announced its permament closure with the loss of 800 jobs.
The firm announced this morning it had received ‘no tangible options’ to make the airport financially viable – even though South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard and Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones had confirmed a consortium was interested in taking over the airport which opened in 2005.
Furious politicians have blasted Peel and members of the public have also been left seething over this morning’s announcement.
Michele Fletcher said: “Shameful. Let’s hope Doncaster Council block all future planning permission applications.
"Doncaster is the best airport by far. Just buy them out.
Karen Hall wrote: “B***** shameful – second longest runway in this country and you are letting it shut down.”
Claire Clifton posted: “Heavy heart today, what a loss to our city.”
Another wrote: “Disgusting decision. Peel are vile to do something like this.”
Paul Ward wrote: “Hope any infrastructure put in and around the airport that the council or government have put money towards to make it a working airport, Peel should be made to repay this money.”
Helen Raup: “No one should have any business to do with Peel - horrible excuse of human beings.”
Becky Jade Smith wrote: “It’s b***** disgusting.. only good thing about Doncaster was the airport.”
Matt Eyre said: “Peel Group had no interest in keeping it open,” while Sara Clayton wrote: “Absolutely disgraceful.”
Politicians have called on Peel to call off the closure, saying there is still time to find a solution.