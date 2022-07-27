Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Protest rally to be staged in city centre

The event, organised by the GMB Union, aims to put pressure on airport owners Peel who announced two weeks ago that it was carrying out a six week strategic review of the Finningley airport to decide its fate.
The company has said commercial flying may no longer be viable at the airport – which only opened in 2005 – saying it had faced financial pressures brought on by the Covid pandemic and the departure of budget airline Wizz Air.
More than 80,000 people have signed petitions calling for the airport to be saved while the area’s mayors and MPs have held top level talks with Peel urging them to ditch the closure plan.
The rally will take place on August 13 from 1pm in the Market Place. All are welcome to attend.