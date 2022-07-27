Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Protest rally to be staged in city centre

The event, organised by the GMB Union, aims to put pressure on airport owners Peel who announced two weeks ago that it was carrying out a six week strategic review of the Finningley airport to decide its fate.

The company has said commercial flying may no longer be viable at the airport – which only opened in 2005 – saying it had faced financial pressures brought on by the Covid pandemic and the departure of budget airline Wizz Air.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The campaign is on to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport. (Graphic: Tony Critchley).