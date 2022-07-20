Doncaster Sheffield Airport: 75,000 in petition backlash as crunch talks held

Anger against owners Peel has grown since last Wednesday’s announcement, with nearly 75,000 signing petitions against the proposal.

The group says the Covid crisis and the departure of budget airline Wizz Air has forced bosses to carry out a six week strategic review to see if flying at DSA is still feasible going forwards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Talks on the future of the airport are being held.

Politicians, unions, members of the public and workers have all condemned the plans while MPs Nick Fletcher, Ed Miliband and Dame Rosie Winterton have joined forces to put pressure on Peel.

Fuming Free Press readers have also demanded answers to a series of questions from Peel.