Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Petition to save it launched after closure threat

Aviation enthusiasts have moved fast to safeguard the Finningley base with hundreds already signing up calling for the airport to be saved after bosses announced this morning that it was under threat of closure.

The petition, started by Yorkshire Plane Spotting and which you can sign HERE said: “The airport have announced today they are looking at shutting down.

“Doncaster Sheffield Airport serves Yorkshire and Lincolnshire and many more towns around the UK.

"Hundreds of jobs will be lost at the airport.

"I feel like Doncaster, which has just become a city in the last couple of months will be going backwards if the airport shuts down.

"The airport has potential to become one of the best in the UK with a great terminal building and great links to towns and cities with the newly built link road.

"Doncaster currently serves routes around Europe and the USA and Mexico – this would be a tragedy if this gets taken away from us .

"Please sign the petition before Doncaster turns into another Sheffield City Airport.”

Politicians, workers, unions, passengers and holidaymakers have all condemened the airport’s strategic review which has suggested all flights could be axed within a matter of months.

Bosses announced this morning that the six-week review would determine the future of the airport, which first opened for commerical flights in 2005.