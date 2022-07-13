Doncaster Sheffield Airport closure threat: Union in 'deep shock' at announcement

More than 800 jobs are under threat after DSA chiefs announced a strategic review which could see flying at the airport come to an end in a matter of months.

Union chiefs have reacted with anger to the news and are consulting members on the next move.

Sarah Barnes, GMB Regional Organiser for the North East, Yorkshire and Humber Region said: “This news will be a deep shock to many of our members at Doncaster Sheffield Airport where the GMB has sole recognition.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport is under threat of closure.

“In the middle of a cost-of-living crisis the last thing our members and neighbouring communities in Doncaster and the surrounding areas need is uncertainty about their jobs and futures.”

“During the pandemic we met with the government to secure an economic package for aviation which would save regional airports.”

“The Government have continued to hand out bailouts to airlines like BA who have attacked our members' terms and conditions while delivering little for regional airports.”