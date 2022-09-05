Doncaster Sheffield Airport: MP 'optimistic' as takeover interest revealed

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher, who has been pressing for a meeting with Peel boss John Whittaker in recent weeks, says that talks have been taking place but was unable to reveal details of the interested parties.

Airport owners Peel have agreed to extend the six week consultation period over the airport’s future – but recently said that ‘no tangible options’ had been put on the table.

Revealing the news on his Facebook page, Mr Fletcher said: “We have two weeks left of the extended deadline put down by Peel.

Doncaster MP Nick Fletcher says there is 'optimism' over the future of the airport.

"The meetings continue to happen.

“There is interest in the airport.

“These commercial conversations are obviously sensitive and there is much I cannot divulge owing to confidentiality. It does bring though a certain amount of optimism to the situation.

“I hope the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority will work with Peel and any future investor so that it’s future can be a positive and secure one. I do not want to see us ever being led into a repeat of the situation we are in now.

“Good investors with a conscience and a CA that nurtures this is what we should be aiming for.”