Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Closure consultation period extended, say politicians

Airport owners Peel had initially ordered a six-week strategic review to consider its future and which is due to end tomorrow.

Now Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones and Nick Fletcher, the Conservative MP for Don Valley say they understand the consultation has been extended.

He said: “Peel have announced to staff at the airport that they have decided to extend the deadline from this coming Tuesday 23 August to “mid September“. From the outset I argued for a six week extension as 42 days was hopelessly inadequate.

Politicians are continuing the fight to save the airport.

“They have not told myself or anyone else about this but I believe the staff at Doncaster Sheffield Airport who have told me this is so. This is a win, a small win but a win nonetheless for everyone who has signed and shared this petition and written to Peel Holdings. Thank you as you have all made this possible.

“I am disappointed that they have communicated in this way and hopefully they will in future notify the politicians too given the enormous public outcry at their attempt to close down the only International Airport in South Yorkshire.

Meanwhile, Mayor Jones said: “It is being widely reported that the consultation period of the strategic review of Doncaster Sheffield Airport has been extended until mid September.

"This has not been communicated to us, but if accurate then it is a positive step in the right direction and gives Doncaster Council and South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority more time to complete some of the work that is currently underway.

“Although all options remain on the table, I would prefer to see a locally-led mixed solution of operators/investors coming together and financing the purchase and/or operation of the airport.