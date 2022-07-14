Doncaster Sheffield Airport closure threat: Vulcan team in update on plane's future

Airport owners Peel sent shockwaves across the region yesterday when it announced a six week stratregic review – with bosses saying flying is no longer commercially viable, that it was struggling to make a profit and that closure could be an option.

The iconic Vulcan XH558 – which was the world’s last remaining flying Cold War bomber – has been based at Finningley for the last 11 years.

Bosses have now said they are in discussions about the aircraft’s future following the announcement.

A spokesman for the Vulcan To The Sky Trust said: “You may have heard the news that the Board of Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) has begun a review of strategic options for the airport.

"The review follows lengthy deliberations by the Board of DSA which has reluctantly concluded that aviation activity on the site may no longer be commercially viable.

"We know that you - the loyal supporters of Vulcan XH558 and VTST - will be concerned by this news, and the implications for the future of the aircraft.

"As you know we have in place an agreement for parking our aircraft at DSA, together with access for our staff, volunteers and visitors.

"We will of course be working with the airport to establish, as quickly as possible, what this announcement means for us. We will update you on this when we know more.

“Thank you for your continued support for Vulcan XH558.”

The Trust suffered its own blow earlier this year when a £2.2 million plan for a hangar at the airport collapsed.

It had been collecting cash for for a brand new visitor attraction to house the iconic Cold War aircraft – but he organisation fell way short of its fundraising target.

The restored Vulcan first flew again in 2007, after 26 months, over 100,000 man-hours and £7 million spent.