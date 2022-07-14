Doncaster Sheffield Airport: 20,000 sign petitions to save it in less than 24 hours

Politicians and unions have also joined the fight to keep the airport, which saw its first commerical flight in 2005, open for passengers and holidaymakers.

GMB, the sole recognised union at the airport has collected nearly 6,000 signatures on its petition, which you can sign HERE

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A string of petitions have been launched to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

A spokesman said: “GMB believes DSA is a vital part of South Yorkshire's local economy. Bringing good unionised jobs, economic growth and prestige to the local area.

“It provides a vital transport and logistics hub. It's loss would be highly detrimental to the local economy and result in the loss of good unionised jobs.

“In the middle of a cost-of-living crisis the last thing our members and neighbouring communities in Doncaster and the surrounding areas need is uncertainty about their jobs and futures.

“Peel Group's decision will likely see a slow winding down of the airport over the next few months until its final closure date in October.”