Doncaster secondary school confirms lockdown after police 'incident' at gates

Officers were called to Hall Cross Academy in Thorne Road at around 11am after a member of the public threatened and abused a number of sixth form students, principal Simon Swain.

Earlier reports from pupils and parents suggesting a man had entered school grounds with a knife were false however, he said.

Mr Swain said: “A member of the public was abusive and threatening towards several sixth form students at the school gates.

Police were called to Hall Cross Academy this morning.

"We weren't sure if the man had followed the pupils into the grounds so I ordered a lockdown as a precaution.”

A message sent to parents read: “Please be aware that we have had a lock down alarm today at the upper school site.

"There was a minor incident at the front gate that the police attended.

"This took place off school grounds and the lockdown was just a precaution.”

The school, one of Doncaster’s biggest and which dates from 1350, has two sites, its original upper school block on Thorne Road and the lower school facility which is located in Bessacarr near to The Dome leisure centre.

Hall Cross boasts a number of famous former pupils among its alumni including Doncaster One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson, Netflix Queer Eye star Tan France as well as former high ranking trade unionist leader Rodney Bickerstaffe.