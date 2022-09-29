Doncaster secondary school 'on lockdown' after 'knife man' reported on grounds
A Doncaster secondary school is reportedly ‘on lockdown’ this lunchtime after reports of a man on the premises with a knife.
By Darren Burke
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 11:51 am
Updated
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 11:52 am
Students at Hall Cross Academy, Thorne Road, are understood to be safe inside classrooms with South Yorkshire Police reportedly at the scene.
It is understood officers were called following an incident earlier this morning, one parent said.
There are reports of a man with a knife on the school grounds.
Most Popular
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police and Hall Cross Academy for details.