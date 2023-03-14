News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster school confirms sex assault probe after incident involving eight year-old girl and boy

A Doncaster school head has confirmed an investigation is underway into allegations that an eight-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by a female pupil.

By Darren Burke
Published 14th Mar 2023, 10:11 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 10:11 GMT

South Yorkshire Police and the NSPCC are also looking into the incident which took place at the school – which cannot be named for legal reasons – last week.

A spokesperson for the school said: “The safety of all our children is our number one priority and we follow age-appropriate teaching and guidelines, including how children interact with each other.

"This matter is being investigated by the school and we have appropriate plans in place to support all those involved.”

Police and the school at the centre of the allegations have both confirmed an investigation is under way.
The complaint relates to a boy being ‘groped’ by a girl in a playground. It is understood both children are aged eight.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "We can confirm a report has been received in relation to this matter and an officer will be working with the school to progress enquiries.”

