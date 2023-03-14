Doncaster school confirms sex assault probe after incident involving eight year-old girl and boy

South Yorkshire Police and the NSPCC are also looking into the incident which took place at the school – which cannot be named for legal reasons – last week.

A spokesperson for the school said: “The safety of all our children is our number one priority and we follow age-appropriate teaching and guidelines, including how children interact with each other.

"This matter is being investigated by the school and we have appropriate plans in place to support all those involved.”

Police and the school at the centre of the allegations have both confirmed an investigation is under way.

The complaint relates to a boy being ‘groped’ by a girl in a playground. It is understood both children are aged eight.