Police called in after pupil on pupil sex assault allegations at Doncaster school

South Yorkshire Police has confirmed that it is investigating an incident which reportedly took place between children at the school – which cannot be named for legal reasons – last week.

The mother of the victim of the alleged assault says she has reported the headteacher to police and also the NSPCC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The complaint relates to a boy being ‘groped’ by a girl in a playground. It is understood both children are aged eight.

Police are investigating allegations of a sexual assault at a Doncaster school.

The mum said: “He was in the playground, this girl said ‘I’m gonna touch your privates.’

"He said ‘no’ and he’s run off but she has run after him and groped him up.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mother says she has since been banned from the school after attempting to speak to staff about the matter and claims that the head told her that the incident was “an accident” and a case of ‘kids being kids.’

She added: “The school has done nothing about it. Sexual assault is sexual assault. It doesn’t matter what form it is in. It is in school and the school should act on it.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "We can confirm a report has been received in relation to this matter and an officer will be working with the school to progress enquiries.”

We have also contacted the school at the centre of the allegations for comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad