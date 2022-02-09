Doncaster rugby league club receives £252,656 grant for a permanent new home

CreatedBy will provide £252,856 of a £680,000 project for the development of a permanent home on a new site, while providing suitable facilities to play. This project will also see the development of a new pavilion.

Bentley ARLFC has expanded rapidly in recent years, which has led to wider community demand for this type of facility. In line with RLWC2021’s desire to leave a long-lasting social impact before and after the tournament, other community clubs in the area will be able to utilise the facility once complete, helping increase physical activity in the area.

RLWC2021’s hugely positive impact on communities has been exemplified by their work throughout the CreatedBy Programme, which has recently seen large grants surpass the £15 million mark.

An artist's impression of the new home for Bentley ARLFC

Through the CreatedBy Capital Grants Programme RLWC2021, the Rugby Football League, Sport England and the DCMS have been able to give opportunities and essential funds to some of the hardest hit and most disadvantaged communities across the United Kingdom.

Pete Wainer, President of Bentley ARLFC, said: “This a huge moment for us as a club and something we’re unbelievably grateful for. The new facility opens up so many doors for us as a club and the community and I’m sure all the players at Bentley ARLFC can’t wait to use the new facilities when they are complete.”

Jon Dutton, RLWC2021 Chief Executive, added: “Our ambition has always been that RLWC2021 will be the biggest and best Rugby League World Cup in history with social impact at the heart of everything we do.

“Bentley ARLFC have shown themselves to be a progressive club in recent years, reaching the third round of the Challenge Cup in 2020, and hopefully with the help of our programme as a result of this grant, they can continue to inspire the community with their performances on the pitch.

“They have also shown a real dedication to developing the future of Rugby League in the area, and this grant will help support them through their outreach work across Doncaster. ”

