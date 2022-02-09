Spades hit the ground to build more Doncaster council houses as part of £100 million scheme

How new council houses on Adwick Lane in Toll Bar could look

There will be three new housing sites dotted across the borough totalling 33 dwellings. National contractor Willmott Dixon has been appointed to build the new homes.

The project includes the building of 21 2-4 bedroom houses on Adwick Lane, Toll Bar; seven two-three bedroom properties on Appleby Road, Intake and five two-three bedroom dwellings on Athelstane Crescent, Edenthorpe.

This comes as part of the council’s Housing Delivery Plan which aims to build 500 homes over the next five years.

Council bosses said the homes will be built using traditional construction methods but will be ‘at least a third more efficient than even the latest energy efficiency regulations’.

All houses will have solar panels that sit within the tiles, meaning that they don’t have to be retrofitted and green energy ‘comes as standard for the tenants’.

There will also be ‘better flooring insulation’ and electric vehicle charging points included on all new homes to help tenants ‘live comfortably and sustainably’ in the new homes.

All the new council homes will be available on an affordable/social rent basis and advertised through St Leger Homes Choice based lettings on completion early next year.

Coun Glyn Jones, deputy mayor and cabinet member for housing, said: “I am delighted to see the next raft of new council homes start to go up.

“Building quality homes for Doncaster residents was a fundamental element of our Housing Strategy and the Housing Delivery Plan so seeing work get underway on our latest three developments is excellent news.

“We have had a superb record for delivering new council homes in recent years and this commitment is continuing with more than 500 new homes planned over the next five years.