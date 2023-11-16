News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster restaurant hit by rats re-opens - but one next door stays closed

One of a pair of adjoining Doncaster restaurants hit by a rat infestation has re-opened – but its neighbour remains closed.
By Darren Burke
Published 16th Nov 2023, 09:10 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 09:10 GMT
Indian restaurant Mehfil has opened its doors in Sprotbrough once more – but adjoining wine bar and restaurant Otto remains closed by Doncaster Council environmental health chiefs.

Both were closed last week after “a large and active rat infestation” was found at the premises which neighbour each other in a precinct of shops in Main Street in the village.

Initially, authority bosses said the closures were due to ‘pest activity’ – but refused to elaborate on details.

Rats were found at two adjoining Doncaster restaurants.Rats were found at two adjoining Doncaster restaurants.
But an enforcement notice placed in the window of Otto and seen by the Free Press, stated: “The food business operator has failed to comply with food hygiene regulations.

"An imminent and active risk to health has been demonstrated, namely large and active rat infestation evident within every area of the business, including bar, kitchen, seating and storage areas.”

