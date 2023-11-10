Rat infestation confirmed at two Doncaster restaurants closed down by health chiefs
Indian restaurant Mehfil and adjoining wine bar and restaurant Otto in Sprotbrough have been closed with immediate effect by City of Doncaster Council health chiefs.
Earlier this week, authority bosses said the closures were due to ‘pest activity’ – but refused to elaborate on details.
Notices posted outside the premises had suggested to customers the closures were down to a gas leak.
But now enforcement notices placed in windows of the venues on Main Street have confirmed the presence of rats.
A notice placed in Otto, and seen by the Free Press, states: “The food business operator has failed to comply with food hygiene regulations.
"An imminent and active risk to health has been demonstrated, namely large and active rat infestation evident within every area of the business, including bar, kitchen, seating and storage areas.”
It is not known when the businesses, which are next to each other in a precinct of shops, will re-open.
Earlier, Dan Swaine, City of Doncaster Council’s Director of Economy and Environment, said: “We can confirm that both businesses are closed at the moment due to pest activity. As it is an ongoing investigation, we can’t make any further comment.”
It is understood both have been closed since last weekend following a visit by environmental health officials.
A notice on Mehfil’s website said the venue had been closed “due to unforeseen circumstances” but this has now been changed to "temporarily closed.”