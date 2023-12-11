Doncaster rape suspects also arrested on false imprisonment charges, police reveal

A trio of men arrested in connection with a rape investigation in Doncaster have also been held on false imprisonment charges, police have revealed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three men aged 49, 24 and 34 were arrested following an incident in Moorends in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police were called to Marshland Road in the village after a woman in her 30s reported that she had been raped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trio were arrested on suspicion of rape following the incident at around 1.30am and have also been accused of false imprisonment.

Police were called in after angry residents gathered outside a shop at the centre of a rape investigation.

All three have since been bailed.

As a large number of people gathered, a force spokesman said: “We are currently on scene in Moorends, Doncaster following reports of a large gathering and low-level disorder outside a Premier Store on Marshland Road.

“The store is currently closed and the premises is empty.

“Our priority is to maintain public safety and we are working to disperse the crowd. Please do avoid the area where possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We believe the disorder is linked to speculation and misinformation surrounding an incident at the premises in the early hours of Friday morning.”

Eyewitnesses reported the shop being sealed off throughout much of Friday, with a police cordon in place.