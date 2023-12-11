Doncaster rape suspects also arrested on false imprisonment charges, police reveal
Three men aged 49, 24 and 34 were arrested following an incident in Moorends in the early hours of Friday morning.
Police were called to Marshland Road in the village after a woman in her 30s reported that she had been raped.
The trio were arrested on suspicion of rape following the incident at around 1.30am and have also been accused of false imprisonment.
All three have since been bailed.
Last night, police were called in to deal with “disorder” after angry crowds gathered outside a convenience store, Premier Top Shop, which is at the centre of the investigation.
As a large number of people gathered, a force spokesman said: “We are currently on scene in Moorends, Doncaster following reports of a large gathering and low-level disorder outside a Premier Store on Marshland Road.
“The store is currently closed and the premises is empty.
“Our priority is to maintain public safety and we are working to disperse the crowd. Please do avoid the area where possible.
“We believe the disorder is linked to speculation and misinformation surrounding an incident at the premises in the early hours of Friday morning.”
Eyewitnesses reported the shop being sealed off throughout much of Friday, with a police cordon in place.
Residents also reported heavy police activity in the area and patrols have been stepped up in Moorends over the weekend.