Police drafted in as angry mob gathers outside Doncaster shop at centre of rape probe
South Yorkshire Police say they are currently dealing with “disorder” in Moorends following an incident in the early hours of Friday morning reported being raped.
Three men have been arrested an bailed in connection with the incident.
A force spokesman said: “We are currently on scene in Moorends, Doncaster following reports of a large gathering and low-level disorder outside a Premier Store on Marshland Road.
“The store is currently closed and the premises is empty.
“Our priority is to maintain public safety and we are working to disperse the crowd. Please do avoid the area where possible.
We believe the disorder is linked to speculation and misinformation surrounding an incident at the premises in the early hours of Friday morning.
Earlier today, police confirmed that three men had been arrested in connection with the incident.
A spokesman said: “At 1.30am on Friday 8 December, a woman in her thirties reported that she'd been raped while at a premises on Marshland Road in Moorends, Doncaster.
“Officers responded and three men, aged 49, 24 and 34, were arrested on suspicion of rape and false imprisonment.
“They have since been bailed while enquiries continue.”
Eyewitnesses reported a heavy police presence at the store throughout Friday with a cordon in place and heavy police activity in the area.
Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.