News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Police drafted in as angry mob gathers outside Doncaster shop at centre of rape probe

Police have been drafted in to disperse an angry mob which has gathered outside a Doncaster shop at the centre of a rape investigation tonight.
By Darren Burke
Published 10th Dec 2023, 21:15 GMT
Updated 10th Dec 2023, 21:16 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

South Yorkshire Police say they are currently dealing with “disorder” in Moorends following an incident in the early hours of Friday morning reported being raped.

Three men have been arrested an bailed in connection with the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A force spokesman said: “We are currently on scene in Moorends, Doncaster following reports of a large gathering and low-level disorder outside a Premier Store on Marshland Road.

Most Popular
Police have been called in to disperse a mob which has gathered outside a shop at the centre of a rape investigation in Doncaster.Police have been called in to disperse a mob which has gathered outside a shop at the centre of a rape investigation in Doncaster.
Police have been called in to disperse a mob which has gathered outside a shop at the centre of a rape investigation in Doncaster.

“The store is currently closed and the premises is empty.

“Our priority is to maintain public safety and we are working to disperse the crowd. Please do avoid the area where possible.

We believe the disorder is linked to speculation and misinformation surrounding an incident at the premises in the early hours of Friday morning.

Earlier today, police confirmed that three men had been arrested in connection with the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “At 1.30am on Friday 8 December, a woman in her thirties reported that she'd been raped while at a premises on Marshland Road in Moorends, Doncaster.

“Officers responded and three men, aged 49, 24 and 34, were arrested on suspicion of rape and false imprisonment.

“They have since been bailed while enquiries continue.”

Eyewitnesses reported a heavy police presence at the store throughout Friday with a cordon in place and heavy police activity in the area.

Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:DoncasterPoliceSouth Yorkshire Police