Doncaster pizza takeaway is ordered to shut by court over 'health risk'
The closure order was slapped on Luciano’s Pizzeria in Nostell Place, Bessacarr by Doncaster Magistrates Court yesterday.
The notice, which has been displayed outside the store says: "The court (is) satisfied that an imminient risk of injury to health is arising from the state or condition of the premises, namely the rear storage area, middle food preparation area and the front preparation and service area of Luciano Pizzeria used for the purposes of storage, preparation and service of food.
"It is ordered that the use of the rear storage and middle food preparation and front food preparation and service areas for the business is prohibited.”
The Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Order was asked for by Doncaster Council’s Environmental Health team and imposed by the court.
The court orders are designed to stop traders continuing with any food-related activity immediately.
At its last food hygiene rating inspection in June 2019, the venue was given a five star rating.
The closure comes just weeks after a Doncaster wine bar was ordered to shut by health chiefs after an infestation of rats was found.
Otto Wine Bar in Main Street, Sprotbrough was shut down in early November after health officials found a ‘large and active rat’ population at the venue.
Neigbouring Indian restaurant Mehfil was also ordered to briefl close while health officials investigated but has now reopened.