A popular Doncaster restaurant closed after it was found to be infested with rats is the subject of a court closure order.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Otto’s Wine Bar and Kitchen in Sprotbrough was shut down by Doncaster Council health chiefs after inspectors found evidence of a ‘large and active’ rat infestation at the premises.

Court documents show a closure notice was imposed by authority chiefs in a special hearing at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The paperwork states: “Application for a hygiene emergency prohibition order in repsect of a food business known as Otto Coffee and Wine Bar Ltd c/o Danny Munro, 19 Main Street, Sprotbrough in accordance with regulation 8 (2) of the Food Safety Hygiene Regulations 2013."

Rats were found at Otto's in Sprotbrough.

The order was granted and added: “It is ordered that the use of the storage and shop areas for the business is prohibited.”

Bosses at the venue have remained tight-lipped about the shutdown – with customers saying they have been unable to contact the firm.

There has not been a post on the restaurant’s social media page on Facebook since November 2 and members of the public say that calls to the venue have not been answered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One told the Free Press: “They need to be open and transparent with their customers about what is going on.

"Even now, after all this has come out, they haven’t even acknowledged it with some sort of message. People have a right to know what’s going on.”

Earlier this week, the boss of neighbouring Indian restaurant Mehfil – which was also forced to close temporarily while health chief investigated, blamed the rats on neighbouring premises.

Mehfil’s Mohammed Rahman said: “There has never been and never will be any rat activity in Mehfil - we have always maintained a high standard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Mehfil was only under investigation to confirm that we do not have any rat issue and we are open for business because Doncaster Council have finished their investigation."

Enforcement notices placed in the window of Otto confirmed the presence of rats and stated: “The food business operator has failed to comply with food hygiene regulations.