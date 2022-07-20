Doncaster park volunteers in warning after children caught starting fires

Sandall Park has been hit by several arson incidents – although the fires were before this week’s series of wildfires which ravaged Doncaster.

A spokesman for Friends of Sandall Park, the volunteer group which looks after the park said: “Sadly two children have been starting fires in Sandall Park - both fires were put out by a member of the public.

“The same behaviour also happened the day before, although we don't know if it was the same children.

Sandall Park

“Please warn children about the dangers and also the consequences of arson and criminal damage to another person’s property.

“This may prevent a serious crime from being committed.

“Action will be taken against anyone causing deliberate damage in the park.”