Doncaster named as one of places in UK with biggest increase in roadworks
Doncaster has been named as one of the places in the UK that has seen the biggest increase in the amount of roadworks in the last two years.
According to new research, there have been more than 2,000 incidents of roadworks across Doncaster since 2019 – an increase of 19% on previous figures.
It means that Doncaster is ranked 24th in the UK in areas that have seen increased amounts of road repairs in recent years.
The new study by Moneybarn put Sheffield, Leeds and North Yorkshire as some of the worst areas, in second, 10th and 11th place respectively.
The study requested Freedom of Information Act data on the number of roadworks from local councils, and ranked the results based on the 151 councils that responded with usable data.
One of Doncaster’s biggest roadworks projects over the last few years has been a long-running saga to replace a bridge over Thorne Road, which has angered motorists.
You can find the full results here: https://www.moneybarn.com/blog/latest-motor-news/roadwork-capitals/