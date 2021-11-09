Doncaster named as one of places in UK with biggest increase in roadworks

According to new research, there have been more than 2,000 incidents of roadworks across Doncaster since 2019 – an increase of 19% on previous figures.

It means that Doncaster is ranked 24th in the UK in areas that have seen increased amounts of road repairs in recent years.

The new study by Moneybarn put Sheffield, Leeds and North Yorkshire as some of the worst areas, in second, 10th and 11th place respectively.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster has seen a big increase in roadworks in recent years.

The study requested Freedom of Information Act data on the number of roadworks from local councils, and ranked the results based on the 151 councils that responded with usable data.

One of Doncaster’s biggest roadworks projects over the last few years has been a long-running saga to replace a bridge over Thorne Road, which has angered motorists.