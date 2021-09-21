Doncaster road to close yet AGAIN for more work on long-running bridge saga

Motorists have been warned that Thorne Road will once again be closed for more work on the carriageway beneath the newly installed railway bridge bewteen Clay Lane and Edenthorpe.

Drivers thought they had seen the last of delays and diversions, but the road will close next month so more works can be carried out.

The A18 will be shut in both directions between the A630 West Moor Link Road and A630 Wheatley Hall Road from 6am on October 16 to 6am on November 1 or until the works are completed, whichever is soonest.

The latest phase of work is improve and widen the carriageway, including replacement of culvert and road crossings and to facilitate the diversion of utility services.

The following diversions and restrictions will be in place.

From M18 / A630 Westmoor Link / A18 direction

All vehicles under 14' 3" (4.3M) to use Hatfield Lane, Thorne Road Hatfield Lane Roundabout, Armthorpe Lane, Doncaster Road, Barnby Dun Road, A630 Wheatley Hall Road.

All vehicles over 14' 3" (4.3M) - Hatfield Lane, Mill Street, Church Street, Doncaster Road, Armthorpe Road, A18 Leger Way.

From town centre / A18 Leger Way direction.

All vehicles to use A18 Leger Way, Armthorpe Road, Doncaster Road, Church Street, Mill Street, Hatfield Lane.