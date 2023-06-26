The pool area at Nuffield Health off White Rose Way has been closed since the incident last week following a catastrophic leak which saw the ceiling of the fitness suite cave in.

Now bosses have said they hope to re-open later this week.

In a statement posted on Facebook, a club spokesman said: “Our contractor has visited the club and has conducted a full assement.

The roof collapsed at Nuffield Health last week. (Photo: Nuffield Health).

“We are aiming to reopen our pool on Wednesday and will be carrying out works at a later date to fit a new gridded ceiling.

“We will continue to keep you informed of our progress, along with a planned date for future works.

“We can also confirm that we have repaired the issue with our boilers and now have hot water.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Last week, bosses asked members for ‘patience’ saying they were “dealing with a very high volume of complaints and comments”. They wrote: “We are more than happy to discuss your membership in the club over a coffee and will keep you informed of the situation as it evolves.”

The venue boasts a gym, swimming pool, sauna pool, sauna and steam room.