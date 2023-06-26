Doncaster gym bosses issue update after swimming pool roof collapse
The pool area at Nuffield Health off White Rose Way has been closed since the incident last week following a catastrophic leak which saw the ceiling of the fitness suite cave in.
Now bosses have said they hope to re-open later this week.
In a statement posted on Facebook, a club spokesman said: “Our contractor has visited the club and has conducted a full assement.
“We are aiming to reopen our pool on Wednesday and will be carrying out works at a later date to fit a new gridded ceiling.
“We will continue to keep you informed of our progress, along with a planned date for future works.
“We can also confirm that we have repaired the issue with our boilers and now have hot water.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
Last week, bosses asked members for ‘patience’ saying they were “dealing with a very high volume of complaints and comments”. They wrote: “We are more than happy to discuss your membership in the club over a coffee and will keep you informed of the situation as it evolves.”
The venue boasts a gym, swimming pool, sauna pool, sauna and steam room.
A Nuffield Health spokesperson said: “The safety and wellbeing of our members is our first priority. A small section of cladding above the swimming pool at Nuffield Health Doncaster Fitness & Wellbeing Centre fell on Wednesday evening, after our facility had closed. No individuals were hurt.”