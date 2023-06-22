News you can trust since 1925
Nuffield Health Doncaster: Swimming pool ceiling collapses at fitness and wellbeing club after leak

Nuffield Health have closed the pool at their Doncaster club after a leak caused the ceiling to collapse.
Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 17:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 17:58 BST
The ceiling above the swimming pool at Nuffield Health's Doncaster club has collapsed. (Photo from Nuffield Health Doncaster)The ceiling above the swimming pool at Nuffield Health's Doncaster club has collapsed. (Photo from Nuffield Health Doncaster)
The venue shared the news on social media earlier today, revealing contractors will visit the site tomorrow, when next steps will be decided.

As part of the announcement of the news on Facebook, the team at the Doncaster venue asked for patience as they were “dealing with a very high volume of complaints and comments”. They wrote: “We are more than happy to discuss your membership in the club over a coffee and will keep you informed of the situation as it evolves.”

The venue on White Rose Way features a range of facilities, including a gym, swimming pool, sauna pool, sauna and steam room. Membership is also said to include access to a “huge range of classes”.

The Doncaster Free Press has approached Nuffield Health’s national press office for a comment regarding the ceiling collapse.

