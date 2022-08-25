Doncaster GCSE students to collect results as grades set to drop from pandemic high

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of thousands of students in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are getting their results for the first GCSE exams in three years.

Extra help was given in this year's exams in response to the disruption to education caused by Covid, with students sitting physical exams for the first time since 2019.

Grades will be purposefully lowered from the record highs seen in 2020 and 2021, when exams were replaced by teacher-assessed grades.

Doncaster GCSE students will be collecting their results today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Secondary education pupils across the city will find out their grades with students heading into their schools to collect their results in person or logging in online.