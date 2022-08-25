Doncaster GCSE students to collect results as grades set to drop from pandemic high
Doncaster GCSE students will collect their results today, with grades set to drop from the highs recorded during the Covid pandemic.
Hundreds of thousands of students in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are getting their results for the first GCSE exams in three years.
Extra help was given in this year's exams in response to the disruption to education caused by Covid, with students sitting physical exams for the first time since 2019.
Grades will be purposefully lowered from the record highs seen in 2020 and 2021, when exams were replaced by teacher-assessed grades.
Most Popular
-
1
Picture gallery - these are the 24 most WANTED men in South Yorkshire
-
2
Court round-up - the latest convictions at Doncaster Magistrates' Court
-
3
Doncaster named one of most unsafe places to live in UK in new crime survey
-
4
Boy, 7, trapped as police seek driver of other vehicle who fled Doncaster smash
-
5
Barnby Dun Bridge to be shut to drivers in Doncaster during roadworks
Secondary education pupils across the city will find out their grades with students heading into their schools to collect their results in person or logging in online.
The results come after last week’s A-level results which again saw a drop in grades for students in Doncaster with pupils sitting exams rather than teacher assessed grades used during the pandemic.