A-levels: Doncaster students celebrate high grades as exams return after Covid

It has been a challenging few years for class of ’22 students with exams previously cancelled and the toll of Covid restrictions, but now they are finally getting to celebrate their hard work.

It was the first results day for Doncaster University Technical College, after its opening in September 2020, and they enjoyed a 100 per cent pass rate for their students.

Principal Garath Rawson said: “We’re really proud of our students. We have had 85 students who have sat 290 qualifications. In terms of the technical, we have 60 per cent distinction or above, which is absolutely fantastic. 34 per cent of technicals were distinction star and 88 per cent merit or above.

Students at New College celebrate their success.

“We are over the moon and proud of the staff and the support from the local governing board and our employer partners because we couldn’t do it without the employer partners.”

The University of Sheffiled and Sheffield Hallam University are founding partners for the UTC.

Mr Rawson added: “They have helped us make sure that students are not just work ready but university ready and that’s made a huge difference and built the confidence and self-esteem of our students.”

One of the many high achieving students was Thenojan Kamalanathan, who received D* D* in double engineering and a B in A-Level maths and is excited to start his Electronic

Josh North, Ruben Blenkinsop and Jack Burtoft celebrate their success.

Engineering with Nanotechnology degree at University of York.

Thenojan chose to study at Doncaster UTC as other colleges did not provide an engineering course and spoke fondly of his experience: “It was easy to make friends, good environment, good teachers and they helped me get the grades that I deserved.”

Georgia Tang came to UTC after studying media at Hungerhill School and gravitated towards the teaching style of the creative digital media course: “I was more theory based and I didn’t have much practical experience, so I got more of that coming here,” she said.

Not only did Georgia study creative digital media in which she obtained D* D* D*, but she also got two Bs in A-Level English literature and photography and an A in her extended project qualification where she explored how trauma affects mental health in adults. She will be attending Sheffield Hallam University in September studying Digital Marketing.

Students in Doncaster sat exams after a break due to the Covid pandemic.

This practical learning style is also approached in engineering subjects, as well as media-based ones, which helped student Jessica Hughes receive the grades D* D* D in her level 3 extended diploma in engineering, a C in core maths and a B in her EPQ.

She said: “I think I have always been more of a practical learner, and I wanted to explore that. I like practical work and coursework rather than full on theory work as it is not for me.”

Jessica’s next steps are a degree apprenticeship with Atkins and Electrical and Electronic Engineering degree part time at Sheffield Hallam University.

Student Louis Turley appreciated the college’s theoretical side of teaching, showing there are different learning methods suitable for everyone.

Students across Doncaster were delighted with their grades.

He said: “We get taught stuff that most people don’t see until the first year of university and it is stuff that is relevant to Doncaster. I think it is the best format of post-16 that I have seen.

“It gives you the theoretical side of engineering which people miss out on if they only do the core maths and physics subjects.”

Louis was successful in getting a double distinction star in level 3 Cambridge technical diploma in engineering and a B in A-Level maths. He has secured a place at University of Huddersfield where he will complete a five-year Automotive Engineering course.

Students did considerably well this year as their learning was still affected by the repercussions of Covid-19, particularly last year in Year 12.

Amber Doolin, who achieved a D* D* D in level 3 diploma in engineering and a B in core maths, spoke about the implications the pandemic had: “Doing the exams was quite stressful because we had no real exam in the past, so we didn’t know how to prepare stress wise.”

Amber is moving away to Coventry to start her apprenticeship with Amazon.

92% of grades were A*-C across all courses at Doncaster UTC.

Students whose grades are included in this figure are Adam Bradshaw, who accomplished D* D* D* in digital media and is hoping to a Journalism Apprenticeship in Sheffield, and Harvey Smith, who got a distinction and two merits in his level 3 Cambridge technical diploma in engineering and will be completing his apprenticeship at Agemaspark.

CEO Helen Redford Hernandez said: “This year group can hold its head high as it secures come of the bets results, compared to national. This is down to the commitment from the students and support from parents, but the incredible dedication of staff and leaders. I couldn’t be prouder.”

Overall, there are a range of destinations for students at UTC with 64 per cent going to university, 25 per cent getting apprenticeships and the remaining students securing jobs or

further courses to take them towards their future careers.

The highest grades for A-level results in the UK have decreased by 8.4 per cent in comparison to last year, with 36.4 per cent of all grades being A* and A in England.

This is in line with government plans to bring results back to pre-pandemic levels as there was a ‘grade inflation’ during the years of no exams.

However, New College Doncaster has sustained last year’s teacher assessed exam results, bucking the national trend.

Principal Brendon Fletcher commented: “We are hugely proud of our students who have achieved the best results in the college’s history, despite the challenges of covid and despite this being the first set of external exams for this year group. These results are a rich reward for the hard work of students and staff, supporting fantastic progression to the best universities, apprenticeships and jobs.”

61 percent of A-Level students at New College received A*, A or B grades, and 80 per cent of students studying Applied General Courses such as BTEC qualifications achieved top

distinction grades, with a 99% pass rate across both.

Among these students are Brooklyn Fields, who said: “New College Doncaster is a very friendly and positive environment to study in.”

Brooklyn received three A’s in A-Level graphic design, maths, further maths and a D* in BTEC games design and will be perusing Game Art with Foundation Year at Sheffield Hallam University.

Despite some remaining covid hardships, many students are already looking back on their experience at New College with delight: “It has been eventful, exciting and challenging

overall”, expressed Logan Morgan, who was awarded a triple distinction star in BTEC Triple Public Services.

New College Doncaster also supports those with physical abilities. Katy Leigh Bradbury achieved a triple distinction star in BTEC triple sport and said “I loved my sport course at

New College!”

Richard Fletcher, CEO of the New Collaborative Learning Trust, said: “We are incredibly proud of the results achieved by New College. Given the special context of the past few years, we are delighted that across the whole Trust we have seen some exceptional outcomes for students this summer.

“These results will open the door for them to better courses, better apprenticeships and better jobs after college, helping to make a genuine impact on social mobility in our

region.”

Astrea Academy Woodfields is celebrating their high results in vocational qualifications, which are specialist work-related qualifications.

Principal Adam Atkinson is pleased with this year’s outcome: “Our students are celebrating huge success and are now going on to either their first-choice university, an apprenticeship, full-time employment, or an exciting pathway of their choice.

“It’s especially gratifying to see that we are helping to grow our future talent pipeline of teachers here at Woodfields, as well as continuing the tradition of our students choosing to join the Royal Navy.”

Amongst those celebrating are Megan Gray and Cosmin Ioanas who achieved D*DD in their subjects and are both attending Sheffield Hallam University next month, with Megan

completing a degree in primary education with qualified teacher status and Cosmin doing Sports Coaching.

Other top performers include Harry Nadkar, who accomplished D*DD and has secured a place at UCFB Etihad Campus to study Multimedia and Sports Journalism, and Morgan Penno who received DDD and is joining the Royal Navy in February, but in the meantime has secured an apprenticeship in carpet fitting.

Student Pattrycia Benewiat got D*DD and will be completing a physiotherapy degree at Leeds Beckett University, along with Saffron Webster who will be doing a degree in Youth

Work and Community Development there after she achieved DDD.

Rowena Hackwood, CEO of Astrea Academy Trust, said: “At Astrea we have a relentless commitment to a brilliant education, and we want all our children to learn, thrive and lead

successful lives.

“It is wonderful to see the hard work of students and staff pay off in these results – with so many Astrea Academy Woodfields youngsters celebrating exceptional results, places on

prized courses and prestigious work placements.”

Another highlight is Trinity Academy as grades remained high, mirroring those achieved last year and continuing the trend of improvement overtime. The average grade at A level was a B and a distinction in vocational qualifications.

Victoria Gibson, Head of School, said: “It has been a very successful year for post-16 students with a 100 per cent pass rate and 57 per cent A to B grades. All our pupils have made fantastic progress in very difficult circumstances over their two-year course of study, and their results are very well deserved.

“Staff have worked hard to support their students and this, combined with the determination of the students themselves, has given our sixth formers these amazing results.”

One of Trinity’s stand out students was Alexander Williamson who achieved two A*s in A-Level chemistry and maths and two As in physics and further maths and will be heading to

the University of Manchester to study Aerospace Engineering.

Alex said: “The work is definitely hard, but if you persevere, it pays off. Although it seems like it goes on forever, this day comes.”

Health and social care performed particularly well this year for Trinity Academy. One of the students who received outstanding results was Kate Wheatley who achieved a double

starred distinction and will go on to complete a degree in Nursing at The University of Lincoln.

Rachel Pashley, Head of Health and Social Care, described Kate as an outstanding student who has overcome numerous obstacles and has never given up.

Reflecting on life after post 16 education, Kate said: “It is scary more than anything. You work up to your exams for such a long time and then its over.”

Jane Wheatley, Kate’s mother, said: “I am so proud because she has really worked hard for it, so she deserves it”, and described Trinity Academy as “very supportive.”

Hannah Croucher similarly received excellent results as she accomplished an A* in maths, two As in further maths and physics and a B in chemistry.

Al Bush, Head of Mathematics, said: “I’m extremely proud of Hannah. She has wanted to study at the University of Manchester for years. She is an exceptional mathematician.”

Other high achieving students include head boy Leo Cousins who got three A’s in A-Level English, geography and theatre studies, all while juggling prefect duties and a leading role in the Blood Brothers production last year; and Anais Robinson who achieved a distinction star in health and social care, a distinction in child development and a B in A-Level English language and literature. Anais achieved the highest progress in the year group and will be attending the University of Lincoln to take Midwifery.

Director of Sixth Form, Paul Flint, said: “It’s great once again to see our students’ effort being recognised in formal exams. This has been a remarkable year group and for their achievement to mirror that of last year’s cohort, speaks volumes about the high standards here at Trinity Sixth Form.

“Our students have worked incredibly hard and it’s great to see so many progressing to their first-choice university in such challenging circumstances. I am immensely proud of each one of them and it has been a pleasure to work with them.”

It has been a great turn out for Outwood Academy Adwick, including excellent outcomes in some of the school’s newer subjects criminology, forensic science and medical science.

Principal Andy Scurby said: “Students and staff have worked incredibly hard through some very challenging times to produce outstanding and very well-deserved outcomes. It is really exciting to see the future destinations, especially after 7 years of working with this cohort, and through circumstances we could have never envisaged.”

There are many student success stories including Ruben Blenkinsop, who achieved two A*s in maths and further maths and a pair of distinction stars in mechanical engineering, which is the highest grade that can be achieved.

Ruben, who plans to study Aerospace Engineering at Durham University, reflects: “I am so happy with my grades. It doesn’t get much better than this and after all of the hard work, I’m now looking forward to starting University in September.”

Student Bethany Hicks will be attending Liverpool John Moores University to study Biomedical Science after accomplishing an A* in criminology, C in medical science, distinction in forensic science and an A in her extended project qualification.

Other top performers are Natalie Price who got a grade A, grade B and two distinction stars and will be heading off to De Montfort University in Leicester to complete a degree in Midwifery; and Eva Woodward who is looking forward to studying Biomedical Science with Management at the University of London after achieving A*, A*, B.

Julie Slater, Chief Executive Principal Secondary at Outwood, said: “Throughout this difficult period of their lives, students continued to dig deep and apply themselves to their studies, and this work ethic and dedication has ensured that they can now go onto their planned destinations; they have great futures ahead of them.”

There were scenes of joy at The McAuley Catholic High School as students collected their post-16 results.

A third of all results at the school were A* or A grades and the average vocational grade was a distinction.

The outcome of results was higher than 2019, the last time that public examinations were sat, and the year that exam regulator Ofqual has urged students to compare their results to as opposed to last year when grades were teacher assessed.

Nationally, more than 425,000 students have got a place at a university or college this year, which according to UCAS figures is the second highest number on record.

This includes McAuley students who will be attending international and Russel Group institutions and have progressed onto competitive courses such as medicine, law, and

veterinary science.

The high school praise their students for adapting brilliantly to the challenges of the last two years and their staff for paying individual attention to every student during both in person and remote learning.

There was also a strong outcome for Outwood Academy Danum, particularly in the school’s Art department where several students scored highly.

Talented student Vinnie Singh accomplished three A*s in fine art, photography and graphics, with his teacher commenting that his photography work was “the best I’ve ever seen.”

Principal, Amanda Crane, said: “There is no doubt that these last two years have been incredibly challenging for our students and staff. We are very proud of the hard work and

determination they have shown to keep going in the face of adversity and significant challenges in their education.

“We look forward to seeing them prosper with many students off to exciting work opportunities, apprenticeships and many off to university to begin the next stage of their lives.”

Another top performer is student Amy Foster who achieved two A*s and an A in art subjects, giving her a great foundation for her next steps studying fine art at university.

However, it was not only the art department that had an excellent outcome, as 63 per cent of students on the academy’s business course received the highest mark possible of a

distinction star.

Julie Slater, Chief Executive Principal Secondary at Outwood, said: “At Outwood, we believe in putting students first, raising standards and transforming lives and we sincerely believe we are a family.

“We will miss our wonderful Year 13 students and we wish them every success in the future.