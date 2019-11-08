Doncaster floods: These are all the flood warnings and alerts in place this morning
Doncaster remains on a high state of alert this morning with 20 flood warnings in place for the town.
The Environment Agency has released an updated list of flood warnings and alerts after yesterday’s torrential downpour saw water levels in the River Don rise to destructive levels and break its banks in places.
This is the full list of alerts and warnings for Doncaster, issued at 5.30am.
Flood warningsFlooding is expected - immediate action required
River Don at Barnby Dun
River Don at Bentley
River Don at Bentley Moor
River Don at Braithwaite
River Don at Conisbrough
River Don at Doncaster
River Don at Kirk Bramwith
River Don at Kirk Sandall
River Don at Lower Sprotbrough
River Don at Mexborough
River Don at Newton Farm
River Don at South Bramwith
River Don at Stainforth
River Don at Thorpe in Balne
River Don at Trumfleet
River Don at Willow Bridge Caravan Site
Flood alerts – flooding is possible, be prepared
Lower River Don catchment
Middle River Don
River Dearne catchment
River Went catchment
Lower River Don catchment
Middle River Don
River Dearne catchment
River Went catchment
Lower River Don catchment
Middle River Don
River Dearne catchment
River Went catchment