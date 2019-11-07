Doncaster Council has issued a list of all the routes currently shut due to rising waters.

Those roads are currently closed.

Pastures Road - Mexborough (Between Pastures Lodge and Melton Road)

The A19 at Bentley is among the roads flooded.

Clay Lane West - Edenthorpe (Between Little Lane and Thorpe Lane)

A60 Tickhill Road (Junction Wellingley Lane)

A6023 Low Road - Conisbrough (Between A630 Doncaster Road and Castle Hill)

Hound Hill Lane (Entirety, from Sticking Lane to Bolton upon Dearne)

Pastures Lane - Cadeby to Mexborough (Between Hollowgate and Melton Mill Lane)

Daw Lane -Bentley

A19 Bentley Road - Bentley

A638 Great North Road - Highfields

A631 Gainsborough Road - Bawtry

A18 Leger Way - Intake

A6023 Doncaster Road - Denaby

Alexandra Road - Bentley

Newstead Road - Bentley

Bridge Closure:

Greys Bridge at Denaby

River levels continue to be monitored and Doncaster Council is monitoring the situation.

A spokesman said: “For safety reasons and to help contain surface water we ask that residents do not attempt to drive through flood water and temporary road closures. Unless your journey is urgent, we would recommend that you don’t make it this evening while the flood warnings are still in place.