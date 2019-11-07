These are all the roads currently closed in Doncaster due to flooding
A number of roads in Doncaster have been closed tonight due to severe flooding.
Doncaster Council has issued a list of all the routes currently shut due to rising waters.
Those roads are currently closed.
Pastures Road - Mexborough (Between Pastures Lodge and Melton Road)
Clay Lane West - Edenthorpe (Between Little Lane and Thorpe Lane)
A60 Tickhill Road (Junction Wellingley Lane)
A6023 Low Road - Conisbrough (Between A630 Doncaster Road and Castle Hill)
Hound Hill Lane (Entirety, from Sticking Lane to Bolton upon Dearne)
Pastures Lane - Cadeby to Mexborough (Between Hollowgate and Melton Mill Lane)
Daw Lane -Bentley
A19 Bentley Road - Bentley
A638 Great North Road - Highfields
A631 Gainsborough Road - Bawtry
A18 Leger Way - Intake
A6023 Doncaster Road - Denaby
Alexandra Road - Bentley
Newstead Road - Bentley
Bridge Closure:
Greys Bridge at Denaby
River levels continue to be monitored and Doncaster Council is monitoring the situation.
A spokesman said: “For safety reasons and to help contain surface water we ask that residents do not attempt to drive through flood water and temporary road closures. Unless your journey is urgent, we would recommend that you don’t make it this evening while the flood warnings are still in place.
If you experience flooding on your street, here's some further advice and details of how to report it: www.doncaster.gov.uk/floodadvice