Doncaster floods: Flood alerts, school and road closures, bus and train disruption - updated list: Wednesday

While severe flood warnings are being relaxed along the River Don, the area is poised for more heavy rainfall tomorrow.

Here are all the latest flood alerts, school and road closures and bus and train alterations for Doncaster for Wednesday, 13 November.

Fishlake is still badly hit by flooding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SCHOOLS CLOSED

Scawthorpe Castle Hills Primary

Closed all this week (11th - 15th) for damage assessment and repairs.

Stainforth Kirton Lane Primary

BUSES

No reported issues

TRAINS

If you are travelling with Northern in the Rotherham and Doncaster area today, please check before you travel as some routes are still affected.

Rotherham Central

No trains can call at Rotherham Central.

There is no road replacement available to call at Rotherham Central due to local road closures.

Customers are advised NOT TO TRAVEL, as the earliest estimate for the line to reopen at Rotherham is Friday 15 November.

FLOOD ALERTS

Severe flood warning – danger to life

No current alerts

Flood warnings – flooding is expected - immediate action required

Ea Beck at Thorpe Marsh and Almholme

North Swaith Dike at Bentley

River Don at Barnby Dun

River Don at Bentley

River Don at Bentley Moor

River Don at Braithwaite

River Don at Doncaster

River Don at Kirk Bramwith

River Don at Kirk Sandall

River Don at Lower Sprotbrough

River Don at South Bramwith

River Don at Stainforth

River Don at Thorpe in Balne

River Don at Trumfleet

River Don at Willow Bridge Caravan Site

Flood alerts

Ea Beck catchment

Lower River Don catchment

Middle River Don

River Went catchment

Tidal River Ouse, Don and the Dutch River catchment

ROAD CLOSURES

Pastures Roads - Mexborough (Between Pastures Lodge and Melton Road)

Pastures Lane - Mexborough (Cadeby to Between Hollowgate and Melton Mill Lane)

A631 Gainsborough Road - Bawtry

Fordstead Lane - Arksey

Thorpe Bank - Barnby Dun

Ferry Boat Lane - Old Denaby

High Common Lane - Austerfield (Closed due to roadworks)

Trundle Lane - Fishlake

Pinfold Lane - Fishlake

Dirty Lane - Fishlake

Eastfield Road - Fishlake

Far Bank Lane - Fishlake

Nab Lane - Fishlake

Plumtree Hill Road - Fishlake

Fishlake Nab - Fishlake

Millfield Road - Fishlake

Marsh Road - Thorpe in Balne (Thorpe Lane to Highfield Lane)

Hushells Lane - Fosterhouses

Westfield Road - Fishlake

Ings Road - Bentley

Hunt Lane - Bentley

Yarborough Terrace - Bentley

Cromwell Rd - Bentley

Conyers Rd - Bentley

Frank Road - Bentley

Marsh Road - Bentley

Wrightson Terrace - Bentley

Oak Lane - Sykehouse