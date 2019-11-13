Doncaster floods: Flood alerts, school and road closures, bus and train disruption - updated list: Wednesday
Heavy flooding is continuing to cause disruption across Doncaster this morning.
While severe flood warnings are being relaxed along the River Don, the area is poised for more heavy rainfall tomorrow.
Read More
Here are all the latest flood alerts, school and road closures and bus and train alterations for Doncaster for Wednesday, 13 November.
SCHOOLS CLOSED
Scawthorpe Castle Hills Primary
Closed all this week (11th - 15th) for damage assessment and repairs.
Stainforth Kirton Lane Primary
BUSES
No reported issues
TRAINS
If you are travelling with Northern in the Rotherham and Doncaster area today, please check before you travel as some routes are still affected.
Rotherham Central
No trains can call at Rotherham Central.
There is no road replacement available to call at Rotherham Central due to local road closures.
Customers are advised NOT TO TRAVEL, as the earliest estimate for the line to reopen at Rotherham is Friday 15 November.
FLOOD ALERTS
Severe flood warning – danger to life
No current alerts
Flood warnings – flooding is expected - immediate action required
Ea Beck at Thorpe Marsh and Almholme
North Swaith Dike at Bentley
River Don at Barnby Dun
River Don at Bentley
River Don at Bentley Moor
River Don at Braithwaite
River Don at Doncaster
River Don at Kirk Bramwith
River Don at Kirk Sandall
River Don at Lower Sprotbrough
River Don at South Bramwith
River Don at Stainforth
River Don at Thorpe in Balne
River Don at Trumfleet
River Don at Willow Bridge Caravan Site
Flood alerts
Ea Beck catchment
Lower River Don catchment
Middle River Don
River Went catchment
Tidal River Ouse, Don and the Dutch River catchment
ROAD CLOSURES
Pastures Roads - Mexborough (Between Pastures Lodge and Melton Road)
Pastures Lane - Mexborough (Cadeby to Between Hollowgate and Melton Mill Lane)
A631 Gainsborough Road - Bawtry
Fordstead Lane - Arksey
Thorpe Bank - Barnby Dun
Ferry Boat Lane - Old Denaby
High Common Lane - Austerfield (Closed due to roadworks)
Trundle Lane - Fishlake
Pinfold Lane - Fishlake
Dirty Lane - Fishlake
Eastfield Road - Fishlake
Far Bank Lane - Fishlake
Nab Lane - Fishlake
Plumtree Hill Road - Fishlake
Fishlake Nab - Fishlake
Millfield Road - Fishlake
Marsh Road - Thorpe in Balne (Thorpe Lane to Highfield Lane)
Hushells Lane - Fosterhouses
Westfield Road - Fishlake
Ings Road - Bentley
Hunt Lane - Bentley
Yarborough Terrace - Bentley
Cromwell Rd - Bentley
Conyers Rd - Bentley
Frank Road - Bentley
Marsh Road - Bentley
Wrightson Terrace - Bentley
Oak Lane - Sykehouse
Kirk Bramwith Bridge, River Bridge Stainforth, Bridge Hill (Water Lane) and Greys Bridge Denaby - Due to high water levels a full inspection cannot be carried out and therefore these bridges remain closed.