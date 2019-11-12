Doncaster floods: Flood alerts, school and road closures, bus and train disruption - updated list: Tuesday
Heavy flooding is continuing to cause disruption across Doncaster this morning.
Fishlake and Bentley are still under water after the River Don burst it banks last week and there are still four severe ‘danger to life' warnings in place.
Here are all the latest flood alerts, school and road closures and bus and train alterations for Doncaster for Tuesday, 12 November.
SCHOOLS CLOSED
Arksey Primary
Bentley High Street Primary
Bentley New Village
Kirkby Avenue Primary
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Primary
Scawthorpe Castle Hills Primary
Stainforth Kirton Lane Primary
BUSES
The following services are still affected by flooding:
Service 215 Wilsic Hall - Due to a road collapse there will be no services to Wilsic Hall for the foreseeable future. This service will terminate at Edlington Hatter Drive.
Service 84a - unable to serve South Bramwith
Service 84b - Services terminating at Stainforth Parish church
TRAINS
Heavy rain has flooded the railway at Edale. As a result trains between Sheffield and Stockport / Romiley may be cancelled, delayed or revised.
There is no firm estimate for when the line will reopen, but disruption will continue until at least 12:30.
Customers travelling towards Sheffield from Manchester Piccadilly should travel via Leeds or Huddersfield.
Customers travelling to Manchester from Sheffield should travel via Leeds or Huddersfield.
Customers travelling to Doncaster or further towards Cleethorpes should travel via York.
A derailed freight train in the Wakefield Westgate area is causing disruption to trains through this station.
In addition, the derailed freight train has damaged a set of points which is causing further disruption in the area.
Trains between Leeds and Wakefield Westgate may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 11:00.
If you are travelling with Northern in the Doncaster area today, please check before you travel as some routes are still affected.
Rotherham Central
No trains at Rotherham Central.
There is no road replacement available to call at Rotherham Central due to local road closures.
Customers are advised NOT TO TRAVEL, as the earliest estimate for the line to reopen at Rotherham is Wednesday 13 November.
Bentley & Adwick
A reduced service will operate to and from Bentley and Adwick. The Sheffield - Adwick trains will not be calling at these stations.
Customers are advised to travel on the hourly Leeds to Doncaster services.
The following services are cancelled throughout.
05:25 Sheffield to Doncaster
06:11 Doncaster to Adwick
06:45 Adwick to Sheffield
FLOOD ALERTS
Severe flood warning – danger to life
River Don at Bentley
River Don at Kirk Bramwith
River Don at South Bramwith
River Don at Willow Bridge Caravan Site
Flood warnings – flooding is expected - immediate action required
Ea Beck at Thorpe Marsh and Almholme
North Swaith Dike at Bentley
River Don at Barnby Dun
River Don at Bentley Moor
River Don at Braithwaite
River Don at Doncaster
River Don at Kirk Sandall
River Don at Lower Sprotbrough
River Don at Stainforth
River Don at Thorpe in Balne
River Don at Trumfleet
Flood alerts
Ea Beck catchment
Lower River Don catchment
Middle River Don
River Went catchment
Tidal River Ouse, Don and the Dutch River catchment
ROAD CLOSURES
Oak Lane - Sykehouse
Pastures Road - Mexborough (Between Pastures Lodge and Melton Road
Pastures Lane - Mexborough (Between Hollowgate and Melton Mill Lane)
A6022 Rowns Lane - Mexborough - REOPENED
Ferry Boat Lane - Mexborough
Clay Lane West - Kirk Sandall (Between Little Lane and Thorpe Lane) - REOPENED
A631 Gainsborough Road - Bawtry
Kirk Bramwith Bridge - Kirk Bramwith
Fordstead Lane - Arksey
Nursery Lane - Sprotborough (Between Boat Lane and Cadeby Lane) - REOPENED
Thorpe Bank - Barnby Dun
Bridge Hill (Water Lane)
River Bridge - Stainforth
Denaby Lane - Old Denaby - REOPENED
Ferry Boat Lane - Old Denaby
Greys Bridge - Denaby
White Cross Lane - Wadworth
High Common Lane - Austerfield (due to roadworks)
Trundle Lane - Fishlake
Pinfold Lane - Fishlake
Dirty Lane - Fishlake
Eastfield Road - Fishlake
Far Bank Lane - Fishlake
Nab Lane - Fishlake
Plumtree Hill Road - Fishlake
Fishlake Nab - Fishlake
Millfield Road - Fishlake
Marsh Road - Thorpe in Balne (Thorpe Lane to Highfield Lane)
Hushells Lane - Fosterhouses
Westfield Road - Fishlake
Ings Road - Bentley
Wilsic Lane - Tickhill - REOPENED
Hunt Lane - Bentley
Yarborough Terrace - Bentley
Cromwell Rd - Bentley
Conyers Rd - Bentley
Frank Road - Bentley
Marsh Road - Bentley
Wrightson Terrace - Bentley