Fishlake and Bentley are still under water after the River Don burst it banks last week and there are still four severe ‘danger to life' warnings in place.

Here are all the latest flood alerts, school and road closures and bus and train alterations for Doncaster for Tuesday, 12 November.

SCHOOLS CLOSED

Arksey Primary

Bentley High Street Primary

Bentley New Village

Kirkby Avenue Primary

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Primary

Scawthorpe Castle Hills Primary

Stainforth Kirton Lane Primary

BUSES

The following services are still affected by flooding:

Service 215 Wilsic Hall - Due to a road collapse there will be no services to Wilsic Hall for the foreseeable future. This service will terminate at Edlington Hatter Drive.

Service 84a - unable to serve South Bramwith

Service 84b - Services terminating at Stainforth Parish church

TRAINS

Heavy rain has flooded the railway at Edale. As a result trains between Sheffield and Stockport / Romiley may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

There is no firm estimate for when the line will reopen, but disruption will continue until at least 12:30.

Customers travelling towards Sheffield from Manchester Piccadilly should travel via Leeds or Huddersfield.

Customers travelling to Manchester from Sheffield should travel via Leeds or Huddersfield.

Customers travelling to Doncaster or further towards Cleethorpes should travel via York.

A derailed freight train in the Wakefield Westgate area is causing disruption to trains through this station.

In addition, the derailed freight train has damaged a set of points which is causing further disruption in the area.

Trains between Leeds and Wakefield Westgate may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 11:00.

If you are travelling with Northern in the Doncaster area today, please check before you travel as some routes are still affected.

Rotherham Central

No trains at Rotherham Central.

There is no road replacement available to call at Rotherham Central due to local road closures.

Customers are advised NOT TO TRAVEL, as the earliest estimate for the line to reopen at Rotherham is Wednesday 13 November.

Bentley & Adwick

A reduced service will operate to and from Bentley and Adwick. The Sheffield - Adwick trains will not be calling at these stations.

Customers are advised to travel on the hourly Leeds to Doncaster services.

The following services are cancelled throughout.

05:25 Sheffield to Doncaster

06:11 Doncaster to Adwick

06:45 Adwick to Sheffield

FLOOD ALERTS

Severe flood warning – danger to life

River Don at Bentley

River Don at Kirk Bramwith

River Don at South Bramwith

River Don at Willow Bridge Caravan Site

Flood warnings – flooding is expected - immediate action required

Ea Beck at Thorpe Marsh and Almholme

North Swaith Dike at Bentley

River Don at Barnby Dun

River Don at Bentley Moor

River Don at Braithwaite

River Don at Doncaster

River Don at Kirk Sandall

River Don at Lower Sprotbrough

River Don at Stainforth

River Don at Thorpe in Balne

River Don at Trumfleet

Flood alerts

Ea Beck catchment

Lower River Don catchment

Middle River Don

River Went catchment

Tidal River Ouse, Don and the Dutch River catchment

ROAD CLOSURES

Oak Lane - Sykehouse

Pastures Road - Mexborough (Between Pastures Lodge and Melton Road

Pastures Lane - Mexborough (Between Hollowgate and Melton Mill Lane)

A6022 Rowns Lane - Mexborough - REOPENED

Ferry Boat Lane - Mexborough

Clay Lane West - Kirk Sandall (Between Little Lane and Thorpe Lane) - REOPENED

A631 Gainsborough Road - Bawtry

Kirk Bramwith Bridge - Kirk Bramwith

Fordstead Lane - Arksey

Nursery Lane - Sprotborough (Between Boat Lane and Cadeby Lane) - REOPENED

Thorpe Bank - Barnby Dun

Bridge Hill (Water Lane)

River Bridge - Stainforth

Denaby Lane - Old Denaby - REOPENED

Ferry Boat Lane - Old Denaby

Greys Bridge - Denaby

White Cross Lane - Wadworth

High Common Lane - Austerfield (due to roadworks)

Trundle Lane - Fishlake

Pinfold Lane - Fishlake

Dirty Lane - Fishlake

Trundle Lane - Fishlake

Eastfield Road - Fishlake

Far Bank Lane - Fishlake

Nab Lane - Fishlake

Plumtree Hill Road - Fishlake

Fishlake Nab - Fishlake

Millfield Road - Fishlake

Marsh Road - Thorpe in Balne (Thorpe Lane to Highfield Lane)

Hushells Lane - Fosterhouses

Westfield Road - Fishlake

Ings Road - Bentley

Wilsic Lane - Tickhill - REOPENED

Hunt Lane - Bentley

Yarborough Terrace - Bentley

Cromwell Rd - Bentley

Conyers Rd - Bentley

Frank Road - Bentley

Marsh Road - Bentley