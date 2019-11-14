Doncaster floods: Flood alerts, school and road closures, bus and train disruption - updated list: Thursday
Doncaster is on alert for more potential flooding with a yellow weather warning for heavy rain issued by the Met Office for later today.
Severe flood warnings could be reinstated along the River Don, with Enviroment Agency officials monitoring the situation.
In the meantime, last week’s flooding continues to cause disruption to schools, roads, trains and buses across the region.
Here's the Thursday morning latest updates.
SCHOOLS
Scawthorpe Castle Hills Primary: Closed all this week (11th - 15th) for damage assessment and repairs.
TRAINS
Northern between Sheffield and Doncaster / Leeds (via Moorthorpe) and also between Sheffield and Adwick
As a result of the flooding, no trains can call at Rotherham Central.
There is no road replacement available to call at Rotherham Central due to local road closures.
Customers are advised NOT TO TRAVEL, as the earliest estimate for the line to reopen at Rotherham is Friday 15 November.
There has been a low speed derailment of an empty passenger train within the depot near Leeds. No one has been injured in this incident.
The following alterations will be in place to LNER services:
Some services between Leeds and London Kings Cross will be cancelled
Some services between Lincoln and London Kings Cross will be cancelled or amended to not run between Lincoln and Newark North Gate
Disruption is expected to continue until approximately 18:30.
BUSES
No reported problems
FLOOD ALERTS
Flood warningsFlooding is expected - immediate action required
Ea Beck at Thorpe Marsh and Almholme
North Swaith Dike at Bentley
River Don at Barnby Dun
River Don at Bentley
River Don at Bentley Moor
River Don at Braithwaite
River Don at Doncaster
River Don at Kirk Bramwith
River Don at Kirk Sandall
River Don at South Bramwith
River Don at Stainforth
River Don at Thorpe in Balne
River Don at Trumfleet
River Don at Willow Bridge Caravan Site
Flood alertsFlooding is possible - be prepared
Ea Beck catchment
Lower River Don catchment
Middle River Don
River Went catchment
Tidal River Ouse, Don and the Dutch River catchment
ROADS
The following roads are CLOSED:
Pastures Roads - Mexborough (Between Pastures Lodge and Melton Road)
A631 Gainsborough Road - Bawtry
Fordstead Lane - Arksey
Thorpe Bank - Barnby Dun
Ferry Boat Lane - Old Denaby
High Common Lane - Austerfield (Closed due to roadworks)
Trundle Lane - Fishlake
Pinfold Lane - Fishlake
Dirty Lane - Fishlake
Eastfield Road - Fishlake
Far Bank Lane - Fishlake
Nab Lane - Fishlake
Plumtree Hill Road - Fishlake
Fishlake Nab - Fishlake
Millfield Road - Fishlake
Hushells Lane - Fosterhouses
Westfield Road - Fishlake
Ings Road - Bentley
Hunt Lane - Bentley
Yarborough Terrace - Bentley
Cromwell Rd - Bentley
Conyers Rd - Bentley
Frank Road - Bentley
Marsh Road - Bentley
Wrightson Terrace - Bentley
Oak Lane - Sykehouse
Kirk Bramwith Bridge, River Bridge Stainforth, Bridge Hill (Water Lane) and Greys Bridge Denaby - Due to high water levels a full inspection cannot be carried out and therefore these bridges remain closed.