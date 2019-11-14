Doncaster floods: Flood alerts, school and road closures, bus and train disruption - updated list: Thursday

Severe flood warnings could be reinstated along the River Don, with Enviroment Agency officials monitoring the situation.

In the meantime, last week’s flooding continues to cause disruption to schools, roads, trains and buses across the region.

Flooding in Yarborough Terrace, Bentley.

Here's the Thursday morning latest updates.

SCHOOLS

Scawthorpe Castle Hills Primary: Closed all this week (11th - 15th) for damage assessment and repairs.

TRAINS

Northern between Sheffield and Doncaster / Leeds (via Moorthorpe) and also between Sheffield and Adwick

As a result of the flooding, no trains can call at Rotherham Central.

There is no road replacement available to call at Rotherham Central due to local road closures.

Customers are advised NOT TO TRAVEL, as the earliest estimate for the line to reopen at Rotherham is Friday 15 November.

There has been a low speed derailment of an empty passenger train within the depot near Leeds. No one has been injured in this incident.

The following alterations will be in place to LNER services:

Some services between Leeds and London Kings Cross will be cancelled

Some services between Lincoln and London Kings Cross will be cancelled or amended to not run between Lincoln and Newark North Gate

Disruption is expected to continue until approximately 18:30.

BUSES

No reported problems

FLOOD ALERTS

Flood warningsFlooding is expected - immediate action required

Ea Beck at Thorpe Marsh and Almholme

North Swaith Dike at Bentley

River Don at Barnby Dun

River Don at Bentley

River Don at Bentley Moor

River Don at Braithwaite

River Don at Doncaster

River Don at Kirk Bramwith

River Don at Kirk Sandall

River Don at South Bramwith

River Don at Stainforth

River Don at Thorpe in Balne

River Don at Trumfleet

River Don at Willow Bridge Caravan Site

Flood alertsFlooding is possible - be prepared

Ea Beck catchment

Lower River Don catchment

Middle River Don

River Went catchment

Tidal River Ouse, Don and the Dutch River catchment

ROADS

The following roads are CLOSED:

Pastures Roads - Mexborough (Between Pastures Lodge and Melton Road)

A631 Gainsborough Road - Bawtry

Fordstead Lane - Arksey

Thorpe Bank - Barnby Dun

Ferry Boat Lane - Old Denaby

High Common Lane - Austerfield (Closed due to roadworks)

Trundle Lane - Fishlake

Pinfold Lane - Fishlake

Dirty Lane - Fishlake

Eastfield Road - Fishlake

Far Bank Lane - Fishlake

Nab Lane - Fishlake

Plumtree Hill Road - Fishlake

Fishlake Nab - Fishlake

Millfield Road - Fishlake

Hushells Lane - Fosterhouses

Westfield Road - Fishlake

Ings Road - Bentley

Hunt Lane - Bentley

Yarborough Terrace - Bentley

Cromwell Rd - Bentley

Conyers Rd - Bentley

Frank Road - Bentley

Marsh Road - Bentley

Wrightson Terrace - Bentley

Oak Lane - Sykehouse