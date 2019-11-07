The Environment Agency has issued two flood alert warnings for the River Don with Conisbrough, Denaby, Sprotbrough, Warmsworth and Doncaster all on alert.

The flood alerts are for the Middle Don and Dearne Catchment areas and more details of the areas affected are available HERE

Doncaster is on flood alert.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said: “River levels are rising steadily in response to persistent rainfall.

“Consequently, flooding of roads and low-lying land is possible until approximately 9am tomorrow.

“Areas most at risk are low-lying areas. Flooding of properties is not forecast at this point.

“Further rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours. We expect river levels to remain high until 09:00 tomorrow.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and our incident room is open.

“There is the potential for flood warnings to be issued. The highest river levels are likely to be seen this evening and overnight. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses.”

An amber ‘danger to life’ warning for heavy rain is in force for parts of South Yorkshire.

Earlier this week the Met Office yellow warning for rain was issued for Yorkshire but that was updraded to amber in the early hours of this morning.

As well as a ‘danger to life’ experts are warning of flooding and ‘significant disruption’.

The amber warning states: “Persistent, heavy rain will affect the area during Thursday and much of Thursday night, before slowly dying out on Friday morning.

“40 to 60 mm is likely to fall quite widely, with 80 to 100 mm possible over high ground.”

The new guidance warns that homes and businesses are likely to be flooded, deep flood water is likely, train and bus services are likely to be disrupted and some communities could be cut off by flooded roads.

Chief Meteorologist Neil Armstrong said, “With a weather front from the latest low-pressure system effectively stalling over the north of England there will be a period of heavy and sustained rainfall through Thursday in the north of England. With the possibility of up to 100mm of rain falling on already saturated ground there could be some significant disruption.

“A strengthening north-easterly wind will make it feel even more unpleasant. Take extra care if you are travelling and keep up to date with the Met Office forecast for the latest information.”

The warnings cover both the morning and evening rush hours, with transport expected to be disrupted.

RAC spokesperson Simon Williams said: “Drivers in the worst affected areas will need to exercise caution as visibility will be severely reduced while stopping distances are likely to be greatly increased.

“The best advice is to slow down and leave more space behind the car in front to give more time to react to anything that might happen.

“If you encounter any floods be very conscious of not driving through water that is too deep as this could very easily lead to catastrophic damage.

“Try to assess the depth by looking at the kerb or road signs and, if you decide it’s safe to go through, drive at a steady speed so as not to create a bow wave, and try to use the highest part of the road.

“If there is any doubt, then it’s probably best to turn around and take another route.”