Sheffield road closed due to flood risk as Highways Agency issues warning

A Sheffield road has been closed this morning because of the risk of flooding, with the Highways Agency warning about conditions for motorists.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 6:51 am
Updated Thursday, 7th November 2019, 6:52 am

Ecclesfield Road at Woolley Wood Bottom has been closed as a precaution due to an Amber warning for rain today.

The road is notorious for flooding during spells of heavy rain.

The Highways Agency has issued a warning about conditions on the roads today

In a tweet, Highways England said: “It's a pretty wet one this morning.

“The Met Office have a yellow warning in place for heavy rain through out our region and beyond for the next 24 hours.

“Plan and allow extra time. Be prepared to change your plans.”

