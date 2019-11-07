Ecclesfield Road at Woolley Wood Bottom has been closed as a precaution due to an Amber warning for rain today.

The road is notorious for flooding during spells of heavy rain.

The Highways Agency has issued a warning about conditions on the roads today

In a tweet, Highways England said: “It's a pretty wet one this morning.

“The Met Office have a yellow warning in place for heavy rain through out our region and beyond for the next 24 hours.