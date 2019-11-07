Sheffield road closed due to flood risk as Highways Agency issues warning
A Sheffield road has been closed this morning because of the risk of flooding, with the Highways Agency warning about conditions for motorists.
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 6:51 am
Updated
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 6:52 am
Ecclesfield Road at Woolley Wood Bottom has been closed as a precaution due to an Amber warning for rain today.
The road is notorious for flooding during spells of heavy rain.
GRAPHIC IMAGES WARNING: Council releases pictures of disgusting squalor at former dog breeder’s puppy farm
In a tweet, Highways England said: “It's a pretty wet one this morning.
“The Met Office have a yellow warning in place for heavy rain through out our region and beyond for the next 24 hours.
“Plan and allow extra time. Be prepared to change your plans.”