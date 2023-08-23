News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster firm working with police after hammer and paint attack by pro-Palestine activists

Bosses at a Doncaster firm say they are working with police after their offices were attacked with red paint and windows smashed in an attack by pro-Palestine activists.
By Darren Burke
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 13:36 BST- 2 min read

The city headquarters of Thales in Carolina Court, Lakeside came under attack in the early hours of Monday, with a group called the 'Doncaster Dismantlers’ claiming responsibility for the incident, which also saw windows smashed at neighbouring property firm Fisher German.

Protest group Palestine Action has said both firms were targeted over links to Israel’s military and surveillance drones which they say are being used to target Palestinians in Gaza.

Thales has responded to the incident – and said an investigation is underway.

Thales in Doncaster came under attack from pro-Palestinian activists, with windows smashed and red paint sprayed on the building.Thales in Doncaster came under attack from pro-Palestinian activists, with windows smashed and red paint sprayed on the building.
A spokesman said: “We continue to work with the police who are investigating this incident.

"Our focus remains on the well-being of our affected employees and the safety of the site.

“With regards to exports, Thales is an integral part of the UK defence and security industry - this sector works within UK ethical and transparency standards that are among the most robust of any country in the world.

“The rigorous and transparent exports control system operated by the UK Government assesses every export licence application against key criteria.

"These include respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, and respect by the country of final destination for international humanitarian law.”

Footage filmed during the attack showed two demonstrators, dressed head to toe in black smashing windows and doors with a hammer while another sprays the building frontage with red paint.

Thales offices and factories across the UK have been targeted by pro-Palestine activists in recent years, claiming the firm supplies Israel with drones used for surveillance of Palestinian people.

Previously, activists have protested over Thales’s arms productions, which include military drones and armoured vehicles, but in recent attacks have been focusing on the firm’s involvement in the Watchkeeper drone scheme.

The drone, which is reported to have been made in collaboration with Israel’s Elbit Systems, has been used in Iraq, Afghanistan and Palestine, as well as over British waters, the group claims.

In 2021, Elbit Systems’ factory in Leicester was targeted, with protesters scaling the roof and displaying Palestine flags. Factories and offices in Glasgow have also been targeted.