Doncaster firefighters called to blaze involving a mobility scooter which spread to bushes and trees
Doncaster firefighters were called to a blaze involving a mobility scooter last night.
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 11:40 am
The crew received a report of an incident at 11.50pm at Craven Close in Cantley involving a mobility scooter on fire which had spread to bushes and trees.
They left the scene at 12.15am.
Three fire crews from Doncaster and Adwick stations attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 10.45pm last night in Market Place.
Firefighters from Doncaster station attended a fire involving a conifer in a garden at 3.30am on Burton Avenue in Balby.