Doncaster firefighters called to blaze involving a mobility scooter which spread to bushes and trees

Doncaster firefighters were called to a blaze involving a mobility scooter last night.

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 11:40 am

The crew received a report of an incident at 11.50pm at Craven Close in Cantley involving a mobility scooter on fire which had spread to bushes and trees.

They left the scene at 12.15am.

Firefighters were called out three times overnight

Three fire crews from Doncaster and Adwick stations attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 10.45pm last night in Market Place.

Firefighters from Doncaster station attended a fire involving a conifer in a garden at 3.30am on Burton Avenue in Balby.

