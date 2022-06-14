Doncaster firefighters called out to five separate incidents overnight

The first was a vehicle that was deliberately set on fire at 7.15pm on Sour Lane, Fishlake last night, Monday, June 13.

Firefighters from Thorne station attended the incident and left at 8.10pm.

Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving trees and rubbish at 7.25pm on Cross Bank, Balby.

There were several incident last night, three of them in Balby

A wheelie bin was deliberately set on fire at 8.15pm on Hatfield Lane, Armthorpe. Firefighters from Doncaster station were there until 8.30pm.

Edlington firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving rubbish and furniture at 8.15pm on Surrey Street, Balby.

Two fire crews from Doncaster station were called out to a portable cabin on fire at 8.50pm on Stevens Road, Balby. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. Crews left the scene at 9.30pm.

A transit van was deliberately set on fire at 10.55pm on Apy Hill Lane, Tickhill. Firefighters from Maltby station attended.