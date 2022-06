Arsonists target cars and a crematorium in weekend of deliberate fires in Doncaster

Starting on Friday, June 10, a car was deliberately set on fire at 11.10pm on Waverley Avenue, Balby.

Firefighters from Edlington station attended the incident. They left at 12.25am.

Then on Saturday a car was deliberately set on fire at 4.15am on Watch House Lane, Bentley. Firefighters from Adwick station attended.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aftermath of the arson attack on Rose Hill Crematorium

Two fire crews from Doncaster station were called out to Rose Hill Crematorium at 2.15pm on Cantley Lane, Cantley. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.

Doncaster firefighters were called out on Sunday to a garden fire which accidentally spread to a shed at 4.05pm on Devonshire Road, Intake. The crew came away at 5.05pm.

On the same day, firefighters from Dearne station attended an accidental garage fire at 4.10pm on Kirby Street, Mexborough.

Last night Doncaster firefighters attended an accidental grassland fire at 8.20pm on Wildflower Close, New Rossington. The crew came away at 9pm.