Doncaster fire crews called out to three incidents, two deliberate, over the weekend

Doncaster fire crews called out to three incidents over the weekend.

By Stephanie Bateman
Monday, 14th March 2022, 3:15 pm

Adwick firefighters were called out to an accidental fire involving a caravan on Burns Road in Bentley at 1.25am on Saturday. They left the scene at 2.25am.

Firefighters from Edlington station were called out to a deliberate VW Golf car fire at 2.20am on Lords Head Lane, Warmsworth, coming away at 2.55am.

There were three incidents

Adwick firefighters were called to a deliberate fire involving rubbish at 7.25pm on Bentley Common Lane on Sunday. The crew left the scene at 8:50pm.

