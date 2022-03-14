Doncaster fire crews called out to three incidents, two deliberate, over the weekend

Adwick firefighters were called out to an accidental fire involving a caravan on Burns Road in Bentley at 1.25am on Saturday. They left the scene at 2.25am.

Firefighters from Edlington station were called out to a deliberate VW Golf car fire at 2.20am on Lords Head Lane, Warmsworth, coming away at 2.55am.

There were three incidents

Adwick firefighters were called to a deliberate fire involving rubbish at 7.25pm on Bentley Common Lane on Sunday. The crew left the scene at 8:50pm.