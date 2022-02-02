Doncaster fire crews called out to road traffic collision and arson attack

Doncaster fire crews were called out to a road traffic collision and an arson attack last night, Tuesday, February 1.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 12:27 pm

Two appliances from the town station attended an incident involving a bus and a car at 7.40pm on Town Moor Avenue at Town Fields. They returned to base at 8pm.

Firefighters from Doncaster station were also called to attend a deliberate wheelie bin fire at 8.15pm on Emerson Avenue in Stainforth.

Firefighters attended two incidents last night

They dealt with the blaze in 25 minutes and went back to the station at 8.40pm.

