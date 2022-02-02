Doncaster fire crews called out to road traffic collision and arson attack
Doncaster fire crews were called out to a road traffic collision and an arson attack last night, Tuesday, February 1.
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 12:27 pm
Two appliances from the town station attended an incident involving a bus and a car at 7.40pm on Town Moor Avenue at Town Fields. They returned to base at 8pm.
Firefighters from Doncaster station were also called to attend a deliberate wheelie bin fire at 8.15pm on Emerson Avenue in Stainforth.
They dealt with the blaze in 25 minutes and went back to the station at 8.40pm.