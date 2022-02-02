Search for Doncaster man wanted in connection with series of violent assaults

Brough, aged 25, of Balby, is wanted in connection with a series of violent assaults.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between August 2018 and December 2021.

Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Brough recently, or knows where he may be staying.

Do not approach him

Brough is white, of large build, and is described as being about 6ft 1in tall with short dark brown hair and stubble. He also has numerous scars on his legs.

If you see Brough, please do not approach him but instead call 999. If you have any other information about where he might be, please call 101 quoting investigation number 14/201253/21.