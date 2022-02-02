Search for Doncaster man wanted in connection with series of violent assaults
South Yorkshire Police are asking for your help to find wanted man Ryan James Brough.
Brough, aged 25, of Balby, is wanted in connection with a series of violent assaults.
The offences are alleged to have taken place between August 2018 and December 2021.
Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Brough recently, or knows where he may be staying.
Brough is white, of large build, and is described as being about 6ft 1in tall with short dark brown hair and stubble. He also has numerous scars on his legs.
If you see Brough, please do not approach him but instead call 999. If you have any other information about where he might be, please call 101 quoting investigation number 14/201253/21.
Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.