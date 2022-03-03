Doncaster establishment awarded new five-star food hygiene rating

A Doncaster drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 11:22 am

The Cheswold on Herten Way was given the maximum score after assessment on February 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Read More

Read More
COURT ROUND-UP: The latest convictions at Doncaster Magistrates' Court

It means that of Doncaster's 302 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 181 (60 per cent) have ratings of five and just four have zero ratings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The Cheswold received the top rating

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection, it is not a guide to food quality.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Nancy Fielder, editor.

Doncaster