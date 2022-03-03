Doncaster establishment awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Doncaster drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 11:22 am
The Cheswold on Herten Way was given the maximum score after assessment on February 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Doncaster's 302 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 181 (60 per cent) have ratings of five and just four have zero ratings.
The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection, it is not a guide to food quality.