COURT ROUND-UP: The latest convictions at Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Ryan James Brough, aged 25, of no fixed abode: Theft, breach of bail. Compensation £79.77, fined £60.

Kristopher William Becker, aged 41, of Asquith Road, Bentley: Theft. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, 12 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement,£150 compensation.

James Patrick Barrett, aged 43, of Green Park, Amershan, Buckinghamshire: Failed to carry out improvement notice under the Housing Act, failure to comply with abatement notice to dispose of garden waste. Fined £2,750, costs £1,593.43.

Dragos Ene, aged 37, of Royal Avenue: Drink driving, driving without a licence or insurance. Fined £300, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Sean Humble, aged 43, of Denver Road, Norton: Breach of restraining order. Jailed for ten weeks, restraining order until August 24, 2023.

Tom Tyler Brandon Muscroft, aged 23, of Kingfisher Close: Driving while disqualified, driving without insurance. Jailed for eight weeks, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Ryan John Humphreys, aged 25, of Linden Walk: Possession of cocaine, driving without a licence, failing to stop, drug driving, driving without due care or attention, possession of ketamine. Jailed for eight weeks concurrent suspended for 12 months, 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 60 hours unpaid work within the next 12 months, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Marc John Lane, aged 35, of Ryedale Walk, Scawsby: Assault by beating, thefrt breach of conditional discharge order, fraud. Community order to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within the next 12 months, £165 compensation.

Andrew McMinn, aged 29, of York Road: Possession of cannabis and amphetamine, possession of an offensive weapon. Jailed for 12 weeks.

Ryan Walter A Savage, aged 38, of Norwich Road, Wheatley: Disposure of controlled waste. Fined £480, £300 costs.

Liviu Mihai Bucatica, aged 47, of Warley Road, Scunthorpe: Failed to provide a breath specimen. Community order for a ten day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, disqualified from driving for 29 months, £85 costs.

Mirsoslaw Skrzypek, aged 37, of no fixed abode: Assault by beating. Jailed for ten weeks.

Danny Horvarth, aged 24, of Broadway, Dunscroft: Theft, failure to comply with community order. Community order of a curfew with electronic monitoring between 7pm and 7am on June 2, 2022, £85 costs.

Gary David North, aged 36, of Airstone Road, Instoneville: Assault by beating, criminal damage. Community order made to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within the next 12 months, restraining order until August 25, 2023, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Andrzej Glaser, aged 38, of Great Central Avenue, Balby: Stalking. Community order for a 30 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 40 hours unpaid work within the next 12 months, restraining order until February 25, 2024, £95 costs.

Shay William Pearson, aged 18, of Station Road, Arksey: ABH, criminal damage. Community order for a 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 40 hours unpaid work within the next 12 months, £80 compensation.

Steven Rockliff, aged 48, of Glenfield Avenue, Hexthorpe: Failure to provide a breath specimen. Community order of a curfew with electronic monitoring between 7pm and 7am until August 25, 2022.

Simon Arthur, aged 40, of Grange Lane: Breach of a domestic violence protection order. Jailed for 14 days.

Mariusz Kupis, aged 45, of no fixed abode: Failed to comply with a community order. Jailed for eight weeks.

Joel Andrew Carr, aged 25, of Elsworth Close, Balby Bridge: Theft, commiting a further offence during a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, £120 compensation.

Troy Jermayne Henry, aged 34, of Poplar Place, Armthorpe: Assault by beating, committing a further offence during a suspended sentence order. Jailed for nine weeks suspended for 20 months, £150 compensation, suspended sentence order for 24 months.

Olivia Henderson, aged 20, of Atholl Crescent: Keeping an unlicensed vehicle. Fined £50, £85 costs.

Louisde Sylvia McCutcheon, aged 36, c/o Chaddesdon Walk, Denaby Main: Failure to comply with community order. Jailed for for ten weeks suspended for 12 months, community order for a 30 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Steven David Lloyd Oxley, aged 30, of Orchard Close, Mexborough: Failed to comply with suspended sentence order. Fined £50, £75 costs.

Ben Gregory, aged 32, of Beckett Road, Wheatley: Assault. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £85 costs.

John Thomas, aged 48, of Wensley Crescent, Cantley: Drug driving. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

John Taylor, aged 38, of Ellershaw Road: Drunk driving. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Darren John Stanley, aged 34, of College Road: Theft. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, £85 costs.

Jack Brown, aged 20, of Grove Place, Balby Bridge: Theft, assaulting a police officer. Community order made to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within the next 12 months, £75 compensation.

David Cooke, aged 41, of Burton Avenue, Balby: Theft, possession of cannabis. Six week curfew between 9pm and 6am, disqualified from driving for 12 months.