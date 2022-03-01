BMW driver doing 'donuts' with a child in the car on major Doncaster road

During the morning two men, aged 42 and 34, were arrested on suspicion of a burglary of a pub on Silver Street. They remain in police custody awaiting process.

In a second incident a 59-year-old man was arrested on Church Way on suspicion of assaulting an emergency services worker. He has been interviewed and is waiting to be charged.

A man was seen by CCTV operators running through town in possession of suspect stolen property. Officers caught him on Chappel Drive where he was arrested and is in custody awaiting interview.

Another man, aged 35, was arrested on St Sepulchre Gate on behalf of British Transport Police, who are investigating a theft.

A 31-year-old man was stopped on College Road and found to be wanted for failing to appear at court. He has been remanded to appear at court.

A spokesman said: “Now, as police officers, we like donuts, but not the kind the driver of the red BMW was performing.

"Officers seized the vehicle on Leger Way, after it was seen being driven dangerously, a referral has also been made to social services as the driver had an young child in the car.”

Finally, a 35-year-old man was arrested on White Rose Way. A black Ford C-Max was seen with a suspicious number plate which wasn’t recognised as being registered.

When officers established the correct identity of the vehicle it became clear that there was no insurance held. The driver was charged with driving offences and will appear at Doncaster Magistrates Court today.